DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Krish takes lead in golf tourney

Chandigarh's Krish takes lead in golf tourney

Shot a 4-under 68 in the second round to lead the boys’ (A&B) combined category at the IGU All India Junior Boys Golf Championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Golfer Krish Chawla File
Advertisement

Local golfer Krish Chawla (69-68) shot a 4-under 68 in the second round to lead the boys’ (A&B) combined category at the IGU All India Junior Boys Golf Championship, being held at the ITC Classic Golf and Country Club. His score read 7-under 137.

Advertisement

The overnight leader, Kanav Chauhan (66-72), meanwhile, had a tough outing in the second round as he shot an even par score of 72 to trail at 6-under 138.

Advertisement

Another city golfer, Neil Jolly (70-69), shot a round of 3-under to remain in third position with a total score of 5-under 139.

Advertisement

In boys’ category B, Danish Verma (72-70) from Punjab climbed to the leaderboard with a 2-under 70 Round 2 finish. He set his total to 2-under 142. Verma also remained tied-fifth in the combined category with a group of golfers including Delhi’s Anas Khan (71-71) and Uttar Pradesh golfer Jay Handa (71-71).

Haryana’s Aryan Pal (71-72) and overnight leader, Delhi’s Sakshity Purendre (69-74), had a difficult second round, and at a two-day score of 1-under 143, remained tied-2nd in the boys’ category.

Advertisement

Haryana’s Jaibir Singh Kang (70-74) lay fourth in category B Boys at a two-day total of an even par of 144. In the Category C, Chandigarh golfer Zorawar Singh Sandhu shot a 4-under 68 to lead the pack, followed by Kabir Goyal of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana’s Shan Alvi. Goyal shot a 3-under 69 and Alvi posted a 1-under 71 to remain at second and third position, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts