Local golfer Krish Chawla (69-68) shot a 4-under 68 in the second round to lead the boys’ (A&B) combined category at the IGU All India Junior Boys Golf Championship, being held at the ITC Classic Golf and Country Club. His score read 7-under 137.

The overnight leader, Kanav Chauhan (66-72), meanwhile, had a tough outing in the second round as he shot an even par score of 72 to trail at 6-under 138.

Another city golfer, Neil Jolly (70-69), shot a round of 3-under to remain in third position with a total score of 5-under 139.

In boys’ category B, Danish Verma (72-70) from Punjab climbed to the leaderboard with a 2-under 70 Round 2 finish. He set his total to 2-under 142. Verma also remained tied-fifth in the combined category with a group of golfers including Delhi’s Anas Khan (71-71) and Uttar Pradesh golfer Jay Handa (71-71).

Haryana’s Aryan Pal (71-72) and overnight leader, Delhi’s Sakshity Purendre (69-74), had a difficult second round, and at a two-day score of 1-under 143, remained tied-2nd in the boys’ category.

Haryana’s Jaibir Singh Kang (70-74) lay fourth in category B Boys at a two-day total of an even par of 144. In the Category C, Chandigarh golfer Zorawar Singh Sandhu shot a 4-under 68 to lead the pack, followed by Kabir Goyal of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana’s Shan Alvi. Goyal shot a 3-under 69 and Alvi posted a 1-under 71 to remain at second and third position, respectively.