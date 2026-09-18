Chandigarh’s Master Plan has just been rewritten — here is what changed, why, and what it means for you

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad on Thursday, the Chandigarh Administration unanimously approved amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 — the statutory document that governs every building, road, open space and land use in the city, and by extension, the lives of nearly 13 lakh residents who call the Union Territory home.

This is not the same document that was notified in public on May 22 and supplemented on May 29. What was approved today is a moderated version, filtered through a Screening Committee constituted on June 10 to examine every objection and suggestion received during the public consultation window. That committee submitted its report on September 1. Thursday’s approval is built on that report — meaning several of the most sweeping proposals in the original draft have been diluted, deferred, or made conditional, not rubber-stamped wholesale.

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Why the master plan matters this much

Chandigarh is not a city that can be understood the way other Indian cities are. It was conceived in 1948 by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Jane Drew and Maxwell Fry as a complete argument about how people should live — with Sun, Space and Verdure treated as rights, not privileges. The city was planned as a human body: the Capitol Complex its Head, the Leisure Valley its Lungs, the road hierarchy its Circulatory System. Every sector was designed as a self-contained unit within walking distance of a school, market, park and dispensary.

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That plan is also a legal instrument with hard limits. Chandigarh received only 114 sq km of the 1,315 sq km of periphery originally envisioned for it after Punjab's 1966 reorganisation. It is a finite city, and CMP 2031 fixed its terminal population ceiling at 16 lakh persons — calibrated against the audited capacity of its water, sewerage, drainage, power and road systems. With the city’s population already approaching 13 lakh, the room left to absorb more people, more traffic and more built-up area is not large. Every FAR increase, every additional storey, tests how close the city can get to that ceiling before the systems built for a low-rise, low-density population start to fail.

What was approved — zone by zone

Phase I (Sectors 1-30): No change. The heritage core, part of the UNESCO-recognised Capitol Complex zone, remains untouched.

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Phase II (Sectors 31-47): Stilt floors for parking are now permitted, but only on vacant government plots meant for government group housing — not for private housing. This directly answers the objection that blanket stilt-plus-four norms would be imposed on neighbourhoods never structurally designed for them.

Phase III (Sectors 48-63): FAR for vacant Group Housing plots rises from 1.2 to 3.0 — a 150 per cent increase — with height permitted up to 30 metres (98 feet 5 inches) and up to eight storeys, against the earlier six-storey ceiling.

Manimajra: Pocket 6 gets Stilt+5 development, but only after every mandatory study, including a Traffic Impact Assessment, is completed and the Zoning Plan is separately prepared.

Periphery (Maloya Pocket 7): The 178-acre pocket earmarked for high-rise housing at a tentative 250 persons per acre will proceed only after a comprehensive consultant study weighing the city’s ecological edges and infrastructure readiness — not on the timeline of today's approval.

IT Habitat: Stalled since 2022 over a Ministry of Environment finding that high-rises there would disturb a migratory bird corridor near Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, the area has instead been cleared for plotted and flatted development as a workaround.

Industrial Areas (Phase I & II): FAR rises to 2.0, ground coverage to 60 per cent, height to 68 feet 3 inches. Crucially, migration to the zoning framework -- irrevocable and mandatory in the original draft -- has been made optional; plot owners can retain existing architectural controls if they choose.

Vikas Marg/Mixed Land Use: The commercial corridor expands, but to roughly 390 acres rather than the 428 acres originally proposed. A further 1.5-km extension to the Punjab border has been deferred until the existing 7.2-km stretch is fully built out.

Educational institutions: FAR for schools in Phase III and periphery rises from 0.75 to 1.5, and for colleges to 2.0. The same increase for Phase II has been approved only after a detailed parking and traffic impact assessment — not automatically.

Why the draft was diluted — who pushed back

The version approved Thursday looks different from what was notified in May because of sustained institutional pushback. Sumit Kaur, former Chief Architect, who led CMP 2031’s technical formulation and sits on the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee, filed a 19-page objection calling the amendments a “reckless, blunt-force” intervention and warning that a consultant had been engaged to study the city's holding capacity only after the notifications were already issued.

Chandigarh MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari flagged that the Expert Committee which recommended the amendments had 11 government officers and no independent heritage experts, environmentalists or public representatives — a violation, he argued, of CMP 2031’s own Section 8.10 mandate.

Former MP and Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal warned the amendments would “erode the very soul of Chandigarh” and serve “only the builder-developer lobby”, while offering calibrated, conditional support for the industrial FAR increase specifically.

That the Administration ultimately adopted the Screening Committee’s moderated recommendations — mandatory studies before Manimajra, Maloya and Industrial Phase-III proceed; optional rather than forced zoning migration for industrial plots; a capped Vikas Marg expansion — suggests these objections shaped the final outcome rather than being noted and set aside.

The legal backdrop that still hangs over the plan

None of this happened in a vacuum. On May 29 — the same day the amendment addendum was issued — the Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down the Tribune Chowk flyover project, ruling that CMP 2031 “is inviolable and every provision of the same is mandatory in nature”, and that its citywide, heritage-grounded ban on flyovers cannot be bypassed by executive notification. That judgment rests on the same legal foundation — the Master Plan’s supremacy — that today’s amendments had to work within.

The irony is layered. Even as the Administration loosens FAR and height norms across Phase II, Phase III, the periphery and industrial areas, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is preparing a Special Leave Petition to the Supreme Court to overturn the very ruling that invoked the Master Plan’s rigidity to block the flyover. Phase I and its flyover ban remain untouched by today’s amendments — the loosening is confined everywhere else.

Two Supreme Court precedents also continue to bind any future change: the 2023 RWA judgment, which mandated Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee vetting before any development-norm change is executed, and the 2019 Tata Housing ruling, which struck down peripheral high-rises near Sukhna Sanctuary under the Public Trust Doctrine — the exact model now being tested afresh at Maloya and Manimajra, albeit with studies as a precondition this time.

What comes next

The approval is not the final word on the ground. Several of the biggest changes – Maloya’s 178 acres, Manimajra’s Pocket 6, Industrial Phase-III's conversion to mixed land use — are explicitly conditioned on further consultant studies, traffic impact assessments and infrastructure-readiness checks before they can be implemented through zoning plans and building bye-laws. That means the amendments approved today set the ceiling of what is now permissible; the actual construction on the ground will unfold only as each conditional study is completed and each zoning plan is separately notified.

What residents should watch and how to check

Residents can track implementation through the Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, which will be required to publish the consultant studies and zoning plans as they are finalised for Manimajra, Maloya and Industrial Area Phase III. Any resident can write to the Chief Architect’s office, Deluxe Building, Sector 9, or email ca-chd@chd.gov.in, to ask whether a specific study -- traffic, seismic, infrastructure capacity -- has been completed before a zoning plan for their sector is notified. The Municipal Corporation General House remains the forum where elected representatives can demand the ward-wise civic infrastructure blueprint that MP Tewari had sought, to test whether the augmented FAR and height approved today are matched by augmented water, sewerage and power capacity on the ground.

What it means

For most residents in Phase I, nothing changes. For those in Phase II, the change is narrow — stilt parking, but only on government housing land. For Phase III and periphery residents, the change is substantial: higher FAR, taller buildings and denser housing are now permitted in principle, though several of the largest projects will not break ground until pending studies are complete. For industrial plot owners, the amendments offer more built-up area without forcing anyone to give up existing architectural controls. And for the city as a whole, Thursday’s approval is a test of whether Chandigarh’s founding contract — Sun, Space and Verdure as rights, not privileges — can accommodate growth without abandoning the calibrated limits that have kept it, in the words of the High Court’s own May 29 ruling, “the last well-planned city of this country.”