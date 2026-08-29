Chandigarh’s modern waste processing plant project at Sec 25 faces further delay

The proposed modern and upgraded waste processing plant in the city is likely to face further delay after the Municipal Corporation (MC) General House rejected an agenda to float a request for proposal (RFP) for selecting an agency to process dry and mixed waste at the existing plant in Sector 25.

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The agenda was among 16 proposals cancelled by the General House at its meeting on August 20 following a controversy over their alleged hurried passage.

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Social activist RK Garg criticised the councillors’ decision to cancel the agenda, saying that it would further delay the establishment of the modern dry and mixed waste processing plant.

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He said the model code of conduct was likely to come into force in the next few months in view of the coming Municipal Corporation elections, after which new tenders could not be floated. The project could, therefore, face a further delay, he said.

Existing plant outdated

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The dry waste processing plant in Sector 25 was established in 2008. According to an IIT-Roorkee report dated August 9, 2020, the existing machinery had outlived its utility and there was a need to strengthen dedicated dry waste processing facilities.

The MC agenda stated that the existing machinery was inadequate to meet the current processing requirements.

The RFP had been prepared for selecting an agency to process dry and mixed waste at the existing 200 tonne-per-day (TPD) plant on a long-term basis for 12 years, extendable by three years.

Chandigarh generates around 550 TPD of municipal solid waste every day. Wet waste is processed at a plant on the dumping ground, while dry waste is processed at the existing plant in Sector 25.

The proposed upgraded facility was envisaged to have an operational processing capacity of at least 200 metric tonnes per day, with provision for further expansion in line with the increasing generation of waste in the city.

The integrated facility would process both dry and mixed waste using modern technologies and scientific waste management systems.

Under the proposed model, the MC would not have to make a significant investment in processing infrastructure and machinery. The selected company would invest in establishing and equipping the facility, enabling the corporation to leverage private investment, modern technology and operational expertise while reducing recurring expenditure and improving processing efficiency.

Meanwhile, the MC has allotted work for enhancing the capacity of the horticulture waste processing plant in the Industrial Area. The existing facility has a capacity of 30 TPD.

The selected company has been given four months to complete the work. The capacity is being enhanced in view of the increasing quantity of horticulture waste and to enable the processing of other horticulture waste. The agency will have to operate and maintain both facilities.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the General House had unanimously decided to bring all the table agendas before the next meeting for detailed discussion.

“After discussion, a decision will be taken on each agenda item so that development works do not suffer or get delayed,” he said.