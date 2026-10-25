Chandigarh’s Nikunj bags singles tennis title

Nikunj Arora and Yug Mahi lifted the boys’ singles trophies in their respective age categories, while Japji and Saumya Sharma emerged victorious in the girls’ events during the recently concluded AITA Championship Series at the Sector 10 Sports Complex.

Chandigarh’s Arora dominated in the boys’ U-12 category by registering a comfortable straight sets win over Punjab’s Haranjan Lamba 6-3 6-1. In the boys’ U-16 singles final, Punjab’s Mahi defeated Chandigarh’s Ayaan Chandel.

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The local lad won the opening set 7-5, but Mahi fought back to claim the next two sets 4-6 4-6 to win the gold medal. In the semifinals, Mahi had defeated Parth 5-7 6-1 6-1 while Chandel edged past Charchit Boora 6-1 7-6(5).

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Punjab’s Japji claimed the girls’ U-16 singles final by defeating Haryana’s Tanya Bhatnagar in an intense three-setter. Japji dominated the opening set with a 6-0 verdict, but Tanya bounced back by winning the next set 3-6. In the decider, Japji regained her rhythm and composure to win the set 6-2. In the semifinals, Tanya overcame Nivedita 7-6(1) 6-1, while Japji got a walkover after Saumya failed to turn up.

In the U-12 singles final, Punjab’s Saumya Sharma secured the title after being awarded a walkover against Ayana Singh.

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Joint Director (Sports) Mahinder Singh awarded the winners.