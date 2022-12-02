Chandigarh's November GST mop-up drops 3%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

For the first time this fiscal, the gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for November dropped marginally by 3% in the city, as against the revenue generated during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection stood at Rs 175 crore, Rs 5 crore lower than Rs 180 crore collected during the same month last year.

In October, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during corresponding period last year.

In September, the UT saw a 35% jump in GST collection at Rs 206 crore, Rs 54 crore higher than Rs 152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.

In August, the UT had seen Rs 179 crore collection, Rs 35 crore (24%) more than Rs 144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, 4% growth was witnessed as the UT collected Rs 176 crore GST, Rs 7 crore higher than Rs 169-crore revenue generated during the same month last year.

In June, the UT had registered a 41% rise by recording Rs 170 crore collection, Rs 50 crore higher Rs 120 crore revenue a year ago.

In May, an increase of 29% in collection was seen as the city generated Rs 167 crore, Rs 37 crore more than Rs 130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.

In April, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month last year.

In March, the tax receipts stood at Rs 184 crore, 11% higher than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

October saw 28% growth

In October, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during corresponding period last year.