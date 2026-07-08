Chandigarh’s only govt-backed football academy fails to turn up for match

The Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) team, which was representing Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, failed to turn up for their match on the opening day of the Under-17 Pre-Subroto Football Cup.

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The winner of this qualifying tournament will represent Chandigarh in the International Subroto Football Cup, organised annually by the Indian Air Force in the national capital and Bengaluru.

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The state-managed local academy, which runs under the supervision of the UT Administration and is the only professional, government-backed academy, participates only in a few local tournaments, including interschool meets and All India Administrator’s Football Cup.

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The team was scheduled to face Vivek High School, Sector 38, at one of two tournament venues on Tuesday. However, it failed to turn up for the match, giving walkover points to the Sector 38 team.

Sources said many players of the CFA were ineligible to play in this tournament, and the entry was sent by mistake on the school’s behalf. “The players in the CFA under-17 squad are from the 2009 and 2010 batches. However, the cut-off for this (pre-Subroto Cup) event was 2010, leaving many players of the CFA ineligible for the event. The entry to the tournament was sent by mistake,” said an official, seeking anonymity.

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Last year, the CFA finished second in the All India Administrator’s Football Challenge Cup. It has qualified for the Subroto Cup many times in the past. The team remains one of the top-performers from Chandigarh zone and had reached the knockout stage during the previous editions of the Subroto Cup.

The academy, founded in 2000, was a brainchild of Lt Gen JFR Jacob, the then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator.

Meanwhile, St Soldier’s School, Sector 27, logged a 2-0 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Prince scored in the 9th minute while Rytham doubled the lead in the 16th minute. Having two-goal comfortable lead, the Sector 27 team played the rest of the match enjoying majority of the ball possession.

Ryan International School, Sector 47, defeated hosts Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, 3-1. Aarav (15th, 33rd, 49th) scored a hat-trick, while Dhruv (46th) pulled one for the Sector 22 team.

In the under-15 age group matches played at a government school in Sector 37, Strawberry School, Sector 26, posted a 1-0 win over St John’s High School, Sector 26. The only goal of the match was scored by Aarahan in the 13th minute of the game. Vivek High lads defeated MDAV School, Sector 22, 7-1 as Kabir netted three and Shashank posted two for the winning team. Rajbir and Viaan also contributed a goal each. Kanishk Thakur scored one for the MDAV team.

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, trounced Sri Chaitanya School, Sector 44, by three goals to nil. Gurba netted a brace, while Lawrem scored one for the Sector 45 team.