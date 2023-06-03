Chandigarh's pacer Kashvee gets berth in India 'A' squad

Chandigarh, June 2
UT’s pacer Kashvee Gautam has been named in the India A team for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Hong Kong from June 13.
The All-India Women’s Selection Committee agreed on her inclusion considering Kashvee’s outstanding domestic performance. The Indian team is participating in the tournament under the captaincy of Shweta Sehrawat and head coach Nooshin Al Khadir. Apart from India and host Hong Kong, Thailand and Pakistan are also participating in the tournament.
India will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on June 13, followed by Thailand on June 15. The team’s last fixture is scheduled against Pakistan on June 17. Expressing his happiness on this achievement, Union Territory Cricket Associatio President Sanjay Tandon said city women players were proving their worth at the international platform, which is a good sign for the UTCA.
