Local shooter Prateek, a student of Chitkara University, bagged laurels by winning the silver (team) medal in the 50m Pistol Men Junior Team event at the ISSF Junior World Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun Championship held in Suhl, Germany.

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A third-year student of BBA, Prateek, along with Kumar Yogesh and Abhinav Choudhary, took silver in the team category with a combined score of 1610-15x. An individual neutral shooter team took gold while Ukraine bagged the bronze.

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The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that the Indian team finished first in the medal standings at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 with a total of 24 medals. The haul included seven gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.