Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s private schools asked to integrate with education monitoring system

Chandigarh’s private schools asked to integrate with education monitoring system

Education monitoring system supports data management across all education levels
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Chandigarh has operationalised its education monitoring system.
The UT Education Department has asked all private schools to complete onboarding and integration with the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), also known as the School Education Monitoring System.

“Through the initiative, the department aims to gather data that accurately reflects the quality and effectiveness of Chandigarh’s education system, giving clear insight into where policy interventions and resource allocations are needed most,” stated an order by the Director School Education.

“This data based comprehensive assessment will allow the department to identify specific areas for targeted improvement, whether it is in curriculum design, teaching practices/ training, or learning environments, ensuring that every child has equitable access to quality education,” it added.

“Chandigarh has operationalised its VSK, which is connected to the Rashtriya Vidya Samiksha Kendra (RVSK) at CIET-NCERT, New Delhi. Presently, only government school data (UDISE+) is being analysed through this platform. As Chandigarh nears full digital infrastructure implementation across all schools, it is imperative to onboard all private schools (with valid UDISE+ codes) onto the VSK platform,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, DSE, adding that this will ensure holistic utilisation of VSK’s benefits for all categories.

Brar said it was essential to ensure timely and aligned integration of all schools across Chandigarh for areas such as attendance, assessment, administration, accreditation and others at the earliest on the VSK, adding, “At present attendance module is integrated with RVSK. And private schools already communicated daily attendance data with RVSK. The list of KPIs for integration will shortly be shared to enable schools to provide the required datasets. Dinesh Kumar, Project Manager (MIS) O/o Director School Education will be contact person for the steps involved for integration of datasets with VSK/RVSK.”

What is the Vidya Samiksha Kendra?

Envisioned as a “force-multiplier”, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) is a connector of systemic data in the education system that aims to bring visibility to near real-time educational datasets and enable data-driven decisions — both administrative and academic — for all educational stakeholders.

VSK supports data management across all education levels. One of its key objectives is to monitor the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

