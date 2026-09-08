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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Sector 17 multi-level parking, 5 other paid sites made free

Chandigarh's Sector 17 multi-level parking, 5 other paid sites made free

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The multi-level parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday evening. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Facing losses, the Municipal Corporation has made six paid parking sites free facilities.

An order issued to the Superintending Engineer (Roads) said a review meeting regarding the operation of paid parking sites was held on July 23 in the presence of the MC Commissioner. The issue of low revenue from paid parking sites and the need to improve the parking infrastructure were discussed.

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It was decided to make six parking sites free of charge and re-deploy the manpower at other paid facilities. The parking lots made free of charge are the Sector 17 multi-level parking; behind SCOs in Sector 9-D on Madhya Marg; front side of Code Gym in Sector 8; rear of SCO 1-16 in Sector 7-C on Madhya Marg; and two other sites in Sector 8.

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The city’s first multi-level parking in Sector 17, constructed at a cost of around Rs 48 crore, is not being fully utilised. Occupancy records of the past few months show that 4% of the area remained underutilised. Twenty-three employees were deployed at the facility. Now, only seven will be deployed there to take care of security and sanitation.

Constructed on an area of 4.78 acres 11 years ago, the four-level parking facility has a capacity to accommodate around 760 cars in three basements and 240 two-wheelers on the surface parking area. The visitors were charged Rs 10 for four-wheeler and Rs 5 for two-wheeler.

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Officials said the six paid parking sites had been made free for now. However, the MC was exploring the option to hand over select paid parking sites, including the Sector 17 multi-level parking, to the respective market welfare associations (MWAs).

MC Joint Commissioner Inderjeet held detailed discussion on the proposed participatory model for the operation and management of select paid parking sites with the representatives of various MWAs.

Sanjiv Chadha, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said the MWAs had no extra source of revenue and needed financial help from the MC to deploy the required staff, adding that if the MC was ready to provide financial assistance, they could consider running the parking lots.

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