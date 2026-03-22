The UT Administration has planned to add 50 MD (Doctor of Medicine) seats at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Advertisement

According to sources, a proposal in this regard would be sent to the Centre for approval, and a final decision would be taken by the National Medical Commission.

Advertisement

Sources said preliminary discussions had been started with the PU, the affiliating body for the medical college. The move is part of a long-term strategy to enhance the institution’s academic capacity and improve access for students from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

For the 2025 academic session, the GMCH-32 had offered 155 postgraduate seats (MD/MS), consisting of 151 regular seats and four for the EWS candidates.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had last year okayed adding 48 postgraduate seats to the college. That expansion plan included the introduction of new disciplines and strengthening of existing departments, with a financial outlay of nearly Rs 45.56 crore. The Centre had also released more than Rs 30 crore for infrastructure upgrades, including civil works and procurement of advanced medical equipment. Despite these allocations, the implementation of the previously sanctioned seats remains pending.

Advertisement

Sources said the matter was highlighted recently during a meeting chaired by senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, where the UT Administration raised concerns over the delay in operationalising the approved seats. Following the discussion, the Centre gave a green signal to proceed with the new proposal.

The proposed increase in MD seats is expected to particularly benefit MBBS graduates from the Tricity and neighbouring states, with admissions to be governed under various quotas, including the UT pool.

The Administration is also working on a plan to enhance undergraduate intake by increasing MBBS seats from 150 to 200. The move is crucial for implementing the 27% OBC reservation, which requires a proportional rise in total seats.