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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Sector 42 Coaching Centre kho-kho team in Khelo India Games final

Chandigarh's Sector 42 Coaching Centre kho-kho team in Khelo India Games final

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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On the second day of the Khelo India Games, organised by BJP Chandigarh sports cell, the girls’ U-19 kho-kho team of Coaching Centre (B), Sector 42, stormed into the final by defeating Coaching Centre, Panchkula, by six points, at Panjab University. The A team of Sector 42 Coaching Centre recorded a one-point and one-inning win over Modern Ways School, Sector 29, in the second semifinal.

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In the boys’ category, Government Model High School, Sector 7, posted a six points and one-turn win over Coaching Centre B team, while Coaching Centre, Panchkula, defeated Modern Ways School by identical six points and one inning.

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Meanwhile, in the boys’ rugby event, Singh Warrior Club won the final by defeating All About Rugby Club A. The team of All About Rugby Club B finished third. In the girls’ event, Singh Warrior Club team won the title, and KFC, Sector 52, claimed the second position. Government Model High School, RC Dhanas, finished third. Prince and Aarti were named player of the tournaments.

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In girls’ karate, Navya Soni defeated Taniya Sood to win the -32kg event, while Tanishka and Aanchal claimed the joint third position. In the -36kg event, Dapinder Kaur won the gold medal by defeating Simran, while Deepika Pal shared the third position with Anushka. Ragini won the -40kg event by defeating Sumedha. Anshika and Navjot claimed joint third position.

In the boys’ event, Rahul won the -52kg final by defeating Pranav Pal. Raghav finished third. Aadi and Ekampreet Kaur were named best fighters of the tournament.

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In girls’ table-tennis, Cherish moved into the semifinals by defeated Bhavni Kalia 11-4, 11-5, 11-9. In other quarterfinals, Aanya Garg posted a comeback 9-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-7 win over Sanidhya, while Prabhleen posted an identical 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 win over Bhumika. Sherell defeated Sanvi Midha 11-1, 11-5, 11-7.

In the boys’ quarterfinals, Vishal defeated Saksham Ahuja 2-11, 11-8, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, while Ankush Kumar ousted Aarav Juneja 11-9, 11-5, 11-9. Eeshan Vashishth defeated Neelesh 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10 and Pritish Sood defeated Abhinav Kaushik 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.

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