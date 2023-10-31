Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 30

The city’s capacity to treat sewage has exceeded its generation. Against the sewage generation of about 220 minimal liquid discharge (MLD), Chandigarh has now reached the treatment capacity of over 250 MLD. At present, eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational. Of these, five even meet the latest norms pertaining to biochemical oxygen demand (BOD).

The remaining three are being upgraded. Of these, two are already in trial/stabilisation mode and one will start that phase soon. After this stage, these three STPs will also conform to the latest BOD norms. This was submitted in a compliance report by the Administration to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during the hearing of an ongoing case.

Strict adherence to norms No industrial unit is allowed to operate without an ETP (as per norms). In case of any violation, the unit is sealed and electricity and water supply is snapped. —UT report

The Administration informed the NGT that pipelines were being laid for the distribution of tertiary treated water and after laying the pipelines and completion of trial run of the three STPs, more water (tertiary treated) will be available and supplied to extended areas to reduce fresh water consumption.

“No industrial unit is allowed to operate without having a proper effluent treatment plant (as per requirement). In case of any violation, the unit is sealed and electricity and water supply is snapped,” the report said.

It was also informed that rejuvenation of polluted river stretches was not applicable in case of Chandigarh as no river passed through the city. With respect to installation of online real time continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS), it was informed that Chandigarh did not have any 17 category industries and grossly polluting industries.