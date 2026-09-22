The final electoral roll for Chandigarh published today under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026, has added a net 9,927 electors — a 2.20 per cent increase — taking the Union Territory's total voter count to 4,60,209.

The rise runs counter to the trend reported from several other states during this year's SIR, where the exercise largely resulted in deletions. Officials in Chandigarh attributed the net addition to a controlled and closely monitored roll-mapping process that added new and shifted voters even as it weeded out ineligible entries.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is Additional Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officer told The Tribune that the administration had ensured no prominent citizen — from politics, judiciary, armed forces or sports — was left off the rolls during the exercise, an outcome he contrasted with complaints of omissions reported from Delhi's SIR.

Advertisement

"Every case flagged during the notice phase was individually verified before a name was struck off," Yadav said, adding that the exercise was designed to be exhaustive rather than mechanical.

How the numbers moved

According to the copy of the SIR data compilation, which is with The Tribune, the draft electoral roll, published on July 21, had listed 4,50,282 electors — 2,29,555 male, 2,20,706 female and 21 third gender. Of these, 3,80,821 electors (84.57 per cent) were mapped, either as self or as progeny; 69,461 (15.42 per cent) remained unmapped and were served notices, along with another 68,700 electors flagged for logical discrepancies.

Advertisement

During hearings, 4,644 electors (1.03 per cent) were found ineligible over inadmissible documents, absence, death, shifting or duplication.

A total of 17,891 claims were received for inclusion — 16,685 through Form 6, 135 through Form 6A and 1,071 through Form 8 for shifting — of which 15,117 were accepted. Sector 43-63 areas under AERO Avikesh Gupta recorded the highest additions at 2,280, followed by Sector 32-45/Burail (1,923) and Sector 29-48 areas (1,885).

On the deletion side, 10,249 objections were filed through Form 7, leading to 5,190 deletions. Of these, 4,385 were disqualified for not appearing during the notice phase — Yadav said BLO reports showed around 2,600 of these had shifted residence, 1,000 had not cooperated with verification, 300 were already enrolled elsewhere and 74 had died. The remaining deletions included 598 permanently shifted electors, 87 absentees, 54 already enrolled, 40 deaths and 26 found not to be Indian citizens.

Chief Electoral Officer Prerna Puri said the process was backed by extensive outreach, with 775 meetings held across BLO/AERO, ERO, DEO and CEO levels during the revision, apart from four rounds of special camps held between late June and mid-August to reach voters.

Data Box: SIR 2026-Chandigarh at a glance

Qualifying date: July 1, 2026

House-to-house BLO survey: June 15 – July 14, 2026

Draft roll published: July 21, 2026

Claims & objections window: July 21 – August 20, 2026

Final roll published: September 22, 2026

Draft roll electors: 4,50,282

Final roll electors: 4,60,209

Net addition: 9,927 (2.20%)

Male / Female / Third gender

2,34,516 / 2,25,671 / 22

Elector-population ratio: 335

Gender ratio: 962

Total deletions: 5,190

Meetings held with political parties: 775