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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Strawberry Fields World School girls win basketball meet

Chandigarh's Strawberry Fields World School girls win basketball meet

Won girls’ U-15 gold medal by registering a 27-25 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Players of Strawberry Fields World School, Sector 26, with the trophies in Chandigarh on Friday.
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Strawberry Fields World School (SFWS), Sector 26, won the girls’ U-15 gold medal by registering a 27-25 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32, during the 4th J Saupin Memorial Basketball Tournament today.

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In the boys’ U-11 final, Saupin’s 32 registered 24-13 win over Strawberry Fields World School. The awards for “Most valuable player (Boys and Girls)” were bagged by Advik Madan and Nayra Nanda from Strawberry Fields World School. Riyan and Shikha Gupta of Saupin’s 32 clinched the “Best scorer award”.

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The “Emerging player” of the tournament was awarded to Nirvaan of Saupin’s 32. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated all participants and coaches for their success in the event.

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