Chandigarh is set for a sky-high spectacle this weekend as the Indian Air Force’s elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team takes to the skies over Sukhna Lake on March 27 and 28 — in what promises to be a landmark civil air display for the city.

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Preparations for the high-octane event are in full swing, with Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav chairing a comprehensive review meeting of all stakeholder departments — Air Force, Police, Municipal Corporation, Health, Fire Services and others — to ensure meticulous, incident-free execution, he told The Tribune.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been personally invited by Air Commodore Deepak Pant, AOC, Air Force Station Chandigarh, will grace the event as chief guest on March 28. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Cabinet Ministers and Assembly Speakers from both states have also been invited, underlining the event’s significance well beyond Chandigarh’s borders.

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The aerobatic display — scheduled between 10 AM and 11:30 AM on both days, with the March 28 show commencing at 10:40 AM — will see the Surya Kiran team execute its signature precision formations and high-speed manoeuvres against the stunning backdrop of the lake.

RS 100 ENTRY, 10,000 SEATS A DAY

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Entry will be strictly regulated through passes, available on the Chandigarh Tourism App at Rs 100 per person. The venue capacity has been capped at 10,000 persons per day. Passes had been made available from March 24 onwards.

Visitors must use their designated boarding points — as marked on their passes — and reach the pick-up point no later than 9 AM, as CTU buses will depart by that time.

NO PRIVATE VEHICLES; 7 PICK-UP POINTS ACROSS CITY

In a key logistical arrangement, private vehicles will not be permitted anywhere near Sukhna Lake on both show days. The administration has designated seven pick-up and drop points across the city, from which free CTU buses will ferry visitors to and from the venue:

Railway Colony, Manimajra (PP-2) Pocket-2, Entry: Staircase-2

Dusshera Ground, Manimajra (PP-3) Pocket-3, Entry: Staircase-3

Parade Ground, Sector-17 (PP-4) Pocket-4, Entry: Staircase-4

Rally Ground, Sector-25 (PP-5) Pocket-5, Entry: Staircase-5

Mela Ground, Sector-34 (PP-6) Pocket-6, Entry: Staircase-6

Kala Gram, near Uppal Society (PP-7) Pocket-7, Entry: Staircase-7

IT Park (PP-8) Pocket-8, Entry: Regulatory End

Safety First

A team of 200 Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed to assist spectators at entry points, staircases and drinking water stations. Visitors are requested to carry only transparent water bottles, avoid bringing eatables, and not bring children below the age of 6 years. Adequate drinking water and sanitation facilities will be in place at the venue. A running commentary on all aerobatic manoeuvres will be provided so spectators can fully appreciate each display.

The DC directed all departments to finalise action plans, ensure adequate manpower deployment and maintain constant inter-departmental communication to handle any contingency effectively.

With this show, Chandigarh joins a select list of Indian cities to host the Surya Kiran team in a dedicated civilian aerobatic display — making it a truly rare, must-watch event for residents of the Tricity and beyond.