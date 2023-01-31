Chandigarh's volleyball team announced

Chandigarh, January 30
The Chandigarh Volleyball Association (CVA) has selected the local contingent to participate in 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship at Guwahati from February 2 to 9.
The women’s team has 12 players and two officials and the men’s team includes 12 players and one official.
The women squad consists of Shivangi (captain), Kritima, Itika, Preeti, Kunjana, Shweta, Neha, Ekta, Jyotika, Shristhi, Jagriti, Seema and Dr Bir Singh Yadav (coach) and Warinder Kaur (manager).
The men squad consists of Pawan (captain), Sham Sunder, Parduman, Rahul, Kushwinder, Paras, Munish, Ajay, Akashdeep, Kamal, Athar Ali, Avinash Verma and Gurmesh Singh (coach).
Vijay Pal Singh, executive vice-president, CVA, and vice-president, Volleyball Federation of India, has been appointed as the vice-chairman of control committee of the championship.
