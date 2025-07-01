Chandigarh’s who’s who adopt 42 govt schools to mentor 1 lakh students

Chandigarh’s who’s who have adopted 42 government schools to mentor almost 1 lakh students. The UT Administration launched a special mentorship programme on Tuesday to handhold children studying in government schools, which reopened after summer vacations. To begin with, all officers posted in the UT Administration, professors of universities and colleges, doctors from PGIMER, and leading entrepreneurs have adopted one senior secondary school each to inspire students.

The “Adopt a School, Inspire a Generation” programme was launched after Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria gave his nod to the Education Department’s initiative. The department has roped in mentors from various fields to adopt all 111 government schools in Chandigarh for hand-holding students on essential topics like health, hygiene, cyber laws, and personal growth.

In the first phase, 42 senior secondary schools have been assigned, while the remaining 56 secondary, 10 high, and 3 primary government schools will be covered subsequently. Of the 1.5 lakh students on rolls in the city’s government schools, 1 lakh pupils are studying in senior secondary classes. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, IGP Pushpendra Kumar, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, and other senior officials have adopted one school each.

Kataria said the concept of adopting government schools will emerge as a unique initiative to enhance the quality of education in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, recognising the critical role of schools in shaping students’ futures. Education Secretary Prerna Puri said doctors from PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital will lead workshops on hygiene practices, nutrition, mental wellbeing, and preventive health.

The mentorship programme aims to bridge the gap between education and real-world knowledge by connecting students with experienced professionals. The mentors will adopt a school, facilitate guidance, and serve as role models, guiding students on critical topics such as health, hygiene, cyber laws, and life skills. The goal is to empower students, instil healthy habits, encourage legal awareness, and boost confidence for well-rounded personal and academic growth.

The programme’s objectives include providing health and hygiene awareness, legal literacy on cyber laws, career inspiration, and life skills development. A special initiative to establish chess clubs is also envisioned under this program. The target audience is all 111 government schools in Chandigarh, with about 1 lakh senior secondary students in the first phase. The mentorship structure involves each mentor adopting a specific school and engaging with students over a specified period, including monthly mentorship sessions and career talks.

WHO’S WHO MENTORS

MENTOR SCHOOL

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma GMSSS-18

IGP Pushpendra Kumar GMSSS-8

Home Secretary MS Brar GMSSS-16

Education Secretary Prerna Puri GMSSS-21

Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra GMSSS-Raipur Kalan

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav GMSSS-10

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar GMSSS-23

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur GMSSS-35

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal GMSSS-Dhanas

CII Chairman Taranjeet Singh GMSSS-18

PHDCCI Regional Director Bharti Sood GMSSS-33