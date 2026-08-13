Chandimandir emerges as P’kula’s hit-&-run black spot

Nearly half of all fatal hit-and-run accidents recorded across Panchkula district in 2025 occurred within the limits of a single police station — Chandimandir — which accounted for 13 of the district’s 27 hit-and-run deaths, according to police data accessed by The Tribune.

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The station-wise breakup, compiled for the year 2025 across Panchkula district’s nine police station jurisdictions, shows Chandimandir alone recorded 22 hit-and-run accidents — 13 of them fatal. Two victims suffered grievous injuries. Pinjore, the second-worst, recorded three fatal cases out of 12 accidents.

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Across the district, the nine stations logged 78 hit-and-run accidents in 2025 — 27 fatal and 51 non-fatal. Chandimandir’s share of the district’s hit-and-run fatalities works out to 46 per cent, even though the station accounts for a fraction of the district’s geographical spread.

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The concentration around Chandimandir, which is located on the Panchkula-Chandigarh periphery and carries heavy through-traffic, mirrors a wider pattern in the district’s overall accident data.

FEWER CRASHES OVERALL, BUT HIGHER FATALITIES

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Panchkula’s overall accident numbers have improved on paper. District data shows 133 accidents were recorded between January and July 2026, down 29 per cent from 187 in the same period last year. Deaths fell to 62 from 80, a decline of 22.5 per cent, and injuries dropped marginally to 140 from 152.

But the fatality rate has risen. In the first seven months of 2025, 42.8 per cent of crashes were fatal. In the same period this year, that figure climbed to 46.6 per cent. June 2026 witnessed 12 deaths from just 17 accidents.

In 2025, the district recorded 313 accidents, which left 128 people dead and 297 injured, meaning Panchkula lost a life to road accidents roughly once every three days.

COMPENSATION CLAIMS LAG FAR BEHIND

A separate compensation tally attached to the same police record shows the gap between hit-and-run victims and redressal is wide. Of 15 compensation cases received by the Claims Settlement Commissioner in 2025, only four have been settled. Eleven cases remain pending, with the record attributing the delay to enquiry reports and documents awaited from claimants.

CUT ROAD DEATHS BY 20%: DC TELLS OFFICIALS

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed all road-owning agencies to move swiftly on signage, vegetation clearance and safety audits as the district works toward the Haryana Transport Department’s target of cutting road fatalities by 20 per cent annually, in line with the MoRTH and UN Decade of Action for Road Safety framework.

Sharma told the agencies that the target could only be met if every concerned agency — NHAI and the PWD B&R wing among them — sustained the momentum already visible on identified crash-prone stretches, where engineering fixes, road safety audits and other remedial measures are under way.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Hairatjit Kaur said road safety audits of the entire district road network were given high priority.