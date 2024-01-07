Chandimandir murder convict gets life term

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

The court of Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi today sentenced a murder convict to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on him.

The convict, Dalip, alias Chhotu, worked as a helper for a family of Behad village in Chandimandir in 2021. He was arrested for the murder of Suresh Kumar, a day after its occurrence on May 22, 2021, upon the submission of a complaint against him by Sushil Kumar, the victim’s son.

Sushil had stated that his father had been murdered by Dalip, and the latter even attempted to hide the body, but fled the spot on seeing him approaching.

During investigation of the case, the police recovered a spade and soil and grass smeared with blood from the fields. The police arrested Dalip from Khetpurali village chowk and recovered the T-shirt he was wearing when the crime took place.

After charges were framed against Dalip, he denied the incriminating allegations and pleaded innocence. However, he failed to lead any evidence in his defence.

The court, while holding him guilty of murder on Friday, pointed out that a report from the regional forensic science laboratory showed that the stains detected on the deceased’s clothes and the spade were of the same blood group. The report was inconclusive on the group of human blood found on Dalip’s T-shirt.

The court observed that despite the fact that he was seen trying to bury the body in a ditch, the accused could not explain how the man died. “There is no evidence that anyone else, barring the accused, was at the murder site,” the court observed, and added, “Had he been not involved in the crime, he would not have absconded from the spot and had informed the family members of the deceased or the police about the murder.”

