Change inevitable, but print media will always be relevant: Punjab CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rooted for ensuring a conducive work environment for field journalists, while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felt there is a need to bring social security for journalists to keep the fourth pillar of democracy unbiased and independent.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses a gathering at the All-India Media Meet at Punjab Municipal Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photos: Nitin Mittal & Vicky

Both Chief Ministers were delivering an address on Day 1 of the two-day All-India Media Meet of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees’ Organisations, being organised by the Tribune Employees’ Union, here today.

Mann said though change in the industry was inevitable, the print media would always remain relevant and credible and the stakeholders needed to rise to the occasion. He said the focus of journalists should be on important socially and economically relevant issues, rather than pursuing petty topics.

HP CM Sukhu said to keep the fourth pillar of the democracy unbiased and independent, he would provide all possible assistance to journalists to discharge their duties and keep some budgetary allocations for their welfare.

Sukhu also lauded The Tribune Group of Publications for remaining unbiased in reporting and always maintaining high journalistic ethics. “This is the reason that The Tribune Group has managed to survive for over a century. I also appreciate how the group has always evolved with changing times. Besides publishing newspapers, the group is also doing well in the web space,” he said.

The HP CM also highlighted the steps taken by his government since he took over the reins of the state.

“Our focus is on promoting green industry, reducing carbon emissions, promoting solar and hydro energy, and taking HP on a growth trajectory,” Sukhu said.

Himachal Social Security and Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil called for the need of a free and fair media to help and guide even policymakers.