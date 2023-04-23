 Change inevitable, but print media will always be relevant: Punjab CM Mann : The Tribune India

Change inevitable, but print media will always be relevant: Punjab CM Mann

Himachal CM Sukhu promises allocation of funds for welfare of scribes

Change inevitable, but print media will always be relevant: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being welcomed at the All-India Media Meet at Punjab Municipal Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photos: Nitin Mittal & Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rooted for ensuring a conducive work environment for field journalists, while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felt there is a need to bring social security for journalists to keep the fourth pillar of democracy unbiased and independent.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses a gathering at the All-India Media Meet at Punjab Municipal Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photos: Nitin Mittal & Vicky

Both Chief Ministers were delivering an address on Day 1 of the two-day All-India Media Meet of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees’ Organisations, being organised by the Tribune Employees’ Union, here today.

Mann said though change in the industry was inevitable, the print media would always remain relevant and credible and the stakeholders needed to rise to the occasion. He said the focus of journalists should be on important socially and economically relevant issues, rather than pursuing petty topics.

HP CM Sukhu said to keep the fourth pillar of the democracy unbiased and independent, he would provide all possible assistance to journalists to discharge their duties and keep some budgetary allocations for their welfare.

Sukhu also lauded The Tribune Group of Publications for remaining unbiased in reporting and always maintaining high journalistic ethics. “This is the reason that The Tribune Group has managed to survive for over a century. I also appreciate how the group has always evolved with changing times. Besides publishing newspapers, the group is also doing well in the web space,” he said.

The HP CM also highlighted the steps taken by his government since he took over the reins of the state.

“Our focus is on promoting green industry, reducing carbon emissions, promoting solar and hydro energy, and taking HP on a growth trajectory,” Sukhu said.

Himachal Social Security and Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil called for the need of a free and fair media to help and guide even policymakers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

3
Diaspora

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

4
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

5
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

6
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

7
Punjab

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

9
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

10
Sports

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Bodhi temple constructed on site of historical gurdwara related to Guru Nanak in Arunachal: SGPC

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district