Chaos at BJP function in Panchkula, many not allowed to enter pandal

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, August 20

Chaos prevailed at a function, organised to inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Sector 3, Mansa Devi Complex, in the city on Saturday as the Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA is on a visit abroad.

Thousands of BJP workers had arrived in the city to witness the inaugural function, but had to return dejected as they were not allowed entry into the pandal due to shortage of space.

There were 1,000 chairs in the pandal while more than 10,000 workers from across the state had come to the venue where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to inaugurate the BJP building ‘Panch Kamal’.

A majority of the party workers, who had come from other parts of the state, were not allowed to enter the ‘Pandal’. Organisers were allowing their known ones inside pandal. A party worker from Kaithal, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that he had come to hear speech of the national leader, had to return to the bus in the parking lot.

He said even though organisers had made good arrangement for providing food, but they were disheartened on not getting entry in pandal. He said if the party was to provide food only, they could have done so at their native place, as it could have saved money spent on fuel of vehicles arranged to bring them here.

Even senior government functionaries were not allowed to enter pandal leave aside mediapersons, who were also denied entry even after showing their accreditation cards issued by the state government.