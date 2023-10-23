Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 22

Despite the fact that parking spaces have been earmarked at government schools near busy markets in various sectors in view of the festival season, visitors continue to park their vehicles on roadsides and in residential areas, causing chaos and traffic jams.

Where to park Parking earmarked in govt schools in Sectors 8, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47 & Mani Majra

Permission granted to park vehicles here from Oct 20 to Nov 13 after closing of institutions and entire day on holidays

The lack or absence of signage to make people aware about the free designated parking lots is proving it an exercise in futility. There aren’t enough traffic cops to guide people or initiate action against violators, which is also adding to the problem.

Traffic jams have become order of the day in busy city markets. Visitors who find no space in Municipal Corporation’s parking lots park their vehicles on roadsides, road berms and in residential areas near the markets, causing inconvenience to locals.

Vinod Vashisht, president, Sector 22 Government Houses Residents Welfare Council, said, “There are no signage for parking sites. Police personnel should be deployed to guide motorists. Residents here find it tough to enter their own houses due to wrongly parked vehicles. Cars parked outside houses should be towed away.”

AK Dhadwal, president, RWA, Sector 19-C, said, “The police have failed to make the most of parking facility in schools. You can see huge traffic jams due to wrongly parked vehicles right outside Sector 19 police station. We are facing a tough time as not only we fail to find space for our own vehicles, even ambulances or fire vehicles struggle to enter the locality.”

A Sector 15 resident said, “There are several people who come to city from outstation. How do they know that parking spaces have been earmarked in schools? There should be notice boards outside MC’s parking lots and markets about the same.”