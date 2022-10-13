Chaos on Panjab University roads, no support to ‘car-free campus’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

With electioneering getting intense at Panjab University, the arrival of four-wheelers to the campus has picked up, leading to traffic chaos.

While most candidates themselves campaign in their swanky cars, no student group fully support the idea of a “car-free” campus, which, the PU authorities have been stressing for many years. A majority of political groups wished to remain silent on the issue.

“The four-wheelers of outsiders should be banned. The campus has enough space for its students’ vehicles,” said Madhav Sharma, presidential candidate of Students Organisation of India (SOI). “The traffic problem has aggravated in view of the ongoing PUCSC elections. The roads leading to the girls’ hostels shall be closed to four-wheelers in the evening,” said Bhawanjot Kaur, presidential candidate of Students For Society (SFS). However, she refused to comment on the proposal of a car-free campus.

Meanwhile, traffic chaos was witnessed at the Department of Laws, University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), School of Communication Studies, Student Centre and the boys’ hostels. “No one will fully support the ‘car-free campus’ at this particular time. Members of almost all political parties are using four-wheelers themselves,” said an official.

University property defaced

As officials are busy with election process, the defacement of PU property is going on unabated. Litter greets visitors to various departments. Public washrooms, including the one at Student Centre, stink badly. “The authorities should start imposing a fine on offenders, while students, too, should understand the value of civic manners,” said Aarti, a student of Department of Laws. “The public washrooms should be regularly cleaned,” said Shruti, another student.

