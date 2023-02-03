Charanjiv elected chief of traders' body for 6th time

Chandigarh, February 2
Charanjiv Singh has been re-elected unopposed as the new president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) for a term of two years. He has been elected the president sixth time — four times unopposed and two times with a huge margin.
Addressing traders, Charanjiv said the CBM was on the path of growth. “We look forward to soon resolve the issues of traders such as conversion policy for leasehold to freehold commercial property, two warehousing complexes in the city, shifting of vegetable/grain market auction platform from Sector 26 to Sector 39, beautification and upgrade of markets, shifting of vendors to vendor zones outside the markets and fire notices to old commercial buildings”.
