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Home / Chandigarh / Charges framed against 9 in Sec 11 murder case, trial begins on Nov 10

Charges framed against 9 in Sec 11 murder case, trial begins on Nov 10

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A local court has framed charges against nine accused in the murder case of Jankidas, a cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Jankidas was murdered on June 13 when two masked men fired 13 shots at him.

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The accused against whom charges have been framed are Sunny Mehra, Aryan Sharma, Amit Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Ramu, Akash Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Sachin Silvester and Dharminder Singh. They have been charged under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (acts done in furtherance of common intention), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 317(2) (possession/use of stolen property) of the BNS and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

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The trial is scheduled to begin on November 10, with the court summoning five prosecution witnesses for examination. While framing the charges, the court observed that the material on record indicated a clear chain of events. Sunny Mehra, Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma conducted a recce of the spot before Sunny and Amit entered the chemist shop and fired at Jankidas. Aryan acted as the getaway rider.

The remaining accused were allegedly involved in arranging shelter, weapons, funds and logistical support as part of the criminal conspiracy.

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The investigating agency has relied on witness statements, CCTV footage, forensic, ballistic and DNA reports to substantiate the charges.

According to the chargesheet, Rohit, while lodged in Central Jail, Amphala, Jammu, connected the shooters with foreign-based handlers Goldy Dhillon and Rana Dhillon through the Signal application.

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