Charges framed against Bambiha gang 'shooter'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has framed charges against Neeraj Chaska, an alleged sharp shooter of the Bambiha gang, in a two-year-old case of Gurlal Brar’s murder. The court has framed the charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the Arms Act.

Gurlal, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly killed by the Bambiha gang near the City Emporium Mall, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020. The police had registered the case on a statement by a driver, Vikas Tiwari, who was witness to the murder.

Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. Neeraj Chaska of Jaito, Faridkot, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Jammu recently.