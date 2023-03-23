Charges framed against Bambiha gang 'shooter'

Chandigarh, March 22
Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has framed charges against Neeraj Chaska, an alleged sharp shooter of the Bambiha gang, in a two-year-old case of Gurlal Brar’s murder. The court has framed the charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the Arms Act.
Gurlal, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly killed by the Bambiha gang near the City Emporium Mall, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020. The police had registered the case on a statement by a driver, Vikas Tiwari, who was witness to the murder.
Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. Neeraj Chaska of Jaito, Faridkot, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Jammu recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess
Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...