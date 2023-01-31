Charges framed against man trying to bribe Chandigarh cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has framed charges against a person, Raman Verma, under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly trying to give bribe to Inspector Poonam Dilawari seven years ago at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.

Poonam Dilawari was posted as the SHO of the Sector 26 police station when the alleged incident took place. The police registered the FIR against the accused on the complaint of Dilawari.

In the complaint, Dilawari said on September 14, 2015, information was received at the Sector 26 police station through control room that a theft incident took place at the rear side of SCO No 53, Madhya Marg, Sector 26, here. After getting information, Head Constable Ragbhir Singh, along with a police party, reached the spot where Raman Verma met him.

Raman disclosed that only one mobile phone was missing from his showroom. A DDR had been lodged in this regard.

On September 15, Raman, along with another person, reached her office. They told her that some files had been missing from the SCO and requested her to enter these details in the same DDR.

On this, Dilawari told Raman that it was not possible to enter the missing file details in the same DDR. He requested again and again to do so, but she refused. Later, they returned from her office.

Dilawari said Raman reached her office on September 16, 2015 and insisted on registering an FIR. She told Raman that his complaint was pending with a sub-inspector. After inquiry, action will be taken as per law. In the meantime, he allegedly took out a packet from his pocket and placed it on her table. He told her that “madam, there is some cash in this packet for you, please accept it and do me favour.”

Dilawari said she asked him to pick up the packet and go away from her office. He immediately went out from my office.

The court said after going through the report under Section 173 of the CrPC and its accompanied documents, a prima facie case punishable under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against the accused. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and claimed trial. The court fixed the date for prosecution witnesses to February 23.