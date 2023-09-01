Charges not proved, 6 acquitted in dacoity case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

A local court has acquitted six persons — Binder, Subham, alias Totla, Shakti, Rohin, Ajay, Gaurav, alias Bharat — in a dacoity case registered in 2022 after the prosecution failed to prove charges. The court registered the case on the complaint of one Shakib who said on August 30, 2022, he and his friend were going on a scooter in Sector 25 when five-six persons came on a bike and started beating them.

The police arrested the six accused. A challan was presented for offences punishable under Sections 323, 341, 395, 397, 411, 325 and 506 of the IPC.

Vinay Yadav and Anjali Chauhan, counsels for the accused Robin and Ajay argued that the complaint was a result of political rivalry between the accused and complainant and contradictions in the statements of private witnesses and police officials were found.

They also argued that the prosecution failed to establish how five-six persons reached the spot on one bike. The main injury in MLR was fracture in the leg, but the victim admitted that his leg was already fractured. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.