Chargesheet against 3 in Rs 39 lakh fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against three persons — Sandeep Kumar Sangwan and Rakesh, alias Rinku, both of Haryana, and Manish Rawat of Delhi — in a cheating case registered three months ago.

The accused allegedly duped a city resident of Rs 39 lakh on the pretext of providing him high returns with a work-from-home option. The chargesheet has been filed for the offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 467, 471 and120 of Indian Penal Code.

A case was registered on the complainant of Kawaljeet Singh of Sector 38 on June 29. The latter, who runs a travel agency, claimed he received a WhatsApp message regarding an online part-time job from a company called Louise Digital Marketing.

He said when he contacted a person he told him to communicate through Telegram. He said the accused promised a high-return job with little investment. He was told to watch a YouTube channel where he could learn about the scheme. Initially, he deposited Rs 20 lakh in some accounts as sought by the accused. The latter did not return any amount or profit despite the complainant completing the tasks told by them.

When he sought the refund, he was asked to complete a bigger task. He deposited a total of Rs 39.53 lakh before realising that he had been duped.

The police claimed accused, working for a gang based in Dubai, were also involved in many such cheating cases. The police said the accused had opened bank accounts on the basis of fake identities and in the name of shell companies to defraud people.