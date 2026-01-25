DT
PT
Chargesheet filed against former market committee secy

Chargesheet filed against former market committee secy

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
The CBI has filed charge sheet against former secretary of Market Committee Manoj Kumar Sharma in disproportionate assets case registered against him

As per the charge sheet, the CBI investigation revealed that Sharma and his wife acquired assets more than their known sources of income during the period 2016-17. This case came to light two years ago after an alleged bribery scandal was exposed in the Market Committee.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested Market Committee secretary’s driver Sabar Ali and employee Rahul Yadav for demanding a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a fruit vendor.

Records from the Income Tax Department and bank accounts were collected and examined. It revealed a significant discrepancy between their income and assets.

