Chargesheet filed against former SAD legislator in arms case

The police have filed a chargesheet against former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Jasjit Singh Bunny in an Arms Act case.

Bunny, the son of former cabinet minister Captain Kanwaljeet Singh, had allegedly been found brandishing a revolver in the Sector 8 market last year. He has himself represented the Banur constituency in the Punjab assembly in the past.

After the incident came to light, the police had registered a case on August 1, 2024. The accused had been booked under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Indian Arms Act, 1959, on the complaint of a policeman who said that they had received information around a person carrying a pistol in the Sector 8 market and brandishing it around 11 pm on July 31, 2024.

Advertisement

They reached the spot and found Bunny with the pistol near the community centre. He was apprehended and the revolver was recovered from his possession. While inspecting the revolver, the police found that it was not loaded.

The police said the accused failed to produce a licence for the weapon and was arrested. He was granted bail by the court few days later.

Advertisement

Earlier in November 2016, an FIR had been registered against Bunny in a case of alleged assault on a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector. However he was later acquitted in 2024.