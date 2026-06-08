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Home / Chandigarh / Chargesheet filed against KLF leader in Middukhera murder case

Chargesheet filed against KLF leader in Middukhera murder case

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The Mohali police have filed a chargesheet against Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Dharminder Singh, alias Gugni, in the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukheda murder case.

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The Additional District and Sessions Court has ordered the accused to appear via videoconferencing on July 27. Dharminder is currently lodged in the Patiala jail. The court has issued a production warrant, directing the jail authorities to ensure his appearance on the scheduled date.

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Three shooters — Ajay, alias Lefty; Sajjan, alias Bholu; and Anil Lath — were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. Several other accused involved in the conspiracy and funding of the murder remain at large. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each on the convicts.

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Gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Accused Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial, associated with the Bambiha gang, and Shagunpreet Singh, Sidhu Moosewala’s former manager, are at large. As their arrest is pending, a separate chargesheet could not be filed against them.

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The YAD leader, Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead in broad daylight at Sector 70 in Mohali on August 7, 2021. CCTV footage showed two assailants firing shots. Both shooters, allegedly members of the Bambiha gang, had arrived at the scene in a car.

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