Chargesheet filed against six in fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against six accused in an alleged fraud case of over Rs 1 crore. An FIR in this regard was registered five years ago on the complaint of the General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

The chargesheet has been filed against clerk of the Haryana Roadways Sanjay, Prahlad, Rattan Singh, Rajkumar, Vinod and Ankur for offences punishable under Sections 420, 466, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After five years of investigation, the police arrested the accused this year.

RK Goyal, the then General Manager of the workshop, in the complaint alleged that clerk Sanjay had been tampering with payment bills and depositing the money in accounts different from those intended. Through this modus operandi, he had pilfered Rs 1.09 crore government money.

The fraud came to fore after complaints were received regarding delay in payments from the Roadways workshops of Gurugram and Karnal. Goyal said when the complaints were received, an inquiry was ordered and a committee was formed. The committee scrutinised the records of the past two years and found that the clerk deposited the bills of Haryana Engineering Corporation to another firms. Later, several such entries were found in which the amount of over Rs 1 crore was deposited to the firms which were not entitled.

The police alleged that the accused created shell companies and provided fake bills to clerks who transferred the money into their accounts.

Sanjay was allegedly paid commission from them for the payments made to them. The names of the firms mentioned by the police include Shiva Enterprises, Bala Ji Enterprises, Merik Enterprises, Classic Printers and Classic Spare Parts.