Chargesheet filed against Verka plant employee for bribery

Chandigarh, January 6

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the deputy manager of the Verka Dairy plant in Mohali, Ashim Kumar Sen, in a CBI court in connection with a bribery case.

Sen was earlier arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor. The CBI had registered a case following a complaint by the contractor. According to the complainant, the Verka employee used to harass him and threaten to cancel his firm’s contract if he did not pay up.

The firm was awarded the contract for providing manpower and security to the plant. Following the complaint, a CBI team laid a trap in November last year and caught the Verka employee red-handed as he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The CBI has filed the chargesheet for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

