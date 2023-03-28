 Chargesheet filed in murder case : The Tribune India

Chargesheet filed in murder case

Says gangster Chaska killed bouncer on Patiyal’s behalf

Chargesheet filed in murder case

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

On the instance of Lucky Patiyal, alias Gaurav Patiyal, gangster Neeraj Gupta, alias Chaska, along with Deepak Maan had killed 39-year-old bouncer-cum-financier Surjit Singh in Sector 38 three years ago.

The Chandigarh Police have claimed this in a chargesheet filed before a local court.

Surjit was shot dead on March 16, 2020, by two unidentified persons on a bike at Sector 38 (West) around 11 pm, while he was returning home late from Sector 22. The assailants fired five bullets at him and fled. Some passersby informed the police. A PCR took Surjit to the PGI, where he was declared dead. The deceased had three bullet injuries in chest, head and face. An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by his wife.

Surjit was known to provide bouncers in the tricity and had rivalries with a few of his competitors. He even had fights with those in the same profession.

An unidentified person took the responsibility of his murder on the Facebook page of gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in an encounter in 2016. The post claimed that Surjit was killed as a result of the killing of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri.

The police in the chargesheet claimed that during the investigation, Chaska revealed that it was on the instance of Patiyal that he and Maan had fired at Surjit. Chaska was arrested on November 14, 2022.

The gangster was associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang. He was also allegedly involved in the killing of state president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University Gurlal Brar at Industrial Area in 2020 .

The police had earlier filed a chargesheet against Chaska in the Gurlal murder case.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) has committed the case to the Sessions Court.

The court in its order said the offence under Section 302 IPC was exclusively triable by the Court of Session. Accordingly, the case was committed to the Court of District and Sessions Judge.

