Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 17

Charging an electric vehicle is likely to cost about Rs 9 per unit in the city and it will take 28-30 units to fully charge a car.

The UT Administration had invited tenders to run the charging stations. The administration received the lowest bids of Rs 3.245, including 18% GST, for slow and medium charging and Rs 4.661, including 18% GST, for fast charging.

After including the electricity charges fixed by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission at Rs 3.60 per kWh, the consumers are likely to pay Rs 6.845 per unit without lease rent for slow and medium charging per unit and Rs 8.261 per unit (without lease rent) for fast charging. However, the lease money is yet to be decided by the administration. “If the UT levies a minimum of Re 1 per unit as lease rent, then the consumers will have to pay Rs 7.845 per unit for slow and medium charging and Rs 9.261 for fast charging,” said an official, adding that the Centre had also asked the UT to charge Re 1 only as lease rent. He, however, said the administration would be requested to forego the lease amount for at least first one to three years. The official said the lease rent and EV charging tariff were likely to be finalised next week.

The battery can be fully charged between 30 and 60 minutes at a fast-charging station, while it will take nearly six hours to fully charge at a normal charging station.

The official said the running cost of an electric vehicle was far lower than the vehicles running of fossil fuel. The running cost of an electric vehicle would come around to Re 1 per km, while that of a petrol vehicle on an average was nearly Rs 5 per km, he added.

The Centre had sanctioned 48 charging stations for Chandigarh under Phase I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme. As many as 28 fast-charging stations, out of 37 sanctioned under the FAME-II scheme, have been installed and energised, but are yet to be made functional.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of the EV policy and installation of charging stations in the city, has so far commissioned 76 charging stations in areas, including Sukhna Lake, Sector 42 lake, Sectors 9, 17 and 31.

The administration will also install 44 more charging stations under the Chandigarh developer mode. As many as 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city on slow, moderate and fast chargers.

Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations in the first phase.

In the first two years of the EV policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT. Within six months of implementation of the EV policy, it will be mandatory for all fuel stations to set up EV charging stations.