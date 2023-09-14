Charging extra amount after handing over flat is illegal: Consumer panel

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 13

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Indian Railway Welfare Organisation to pay Rs 20,000 to a city resident, Shyam Sunder Garg, as compensation for demanding an extra sum after giving possession of the flat at the cost mentioned in the brochure.

The commission has directed the organisation to refund a sum of Rs 1,48,390 deposited as an additional installment by the complainant on November 11, 2022, along with an interest rate of 9% per annum.

The commission has also directed the organisation to cough up Rs 10,000 to cover the complainant’s legal expenses. Garg said he had purchased a flat in Rail Vihar (Phase II), VIP Road, Zirakpur, set up by the Indian Railway Welfare Organisation, the Opposite Party (OP).

The flat was allotted through a letter dated November 12, 2015.

He paid a sum of Rs 49,98,211 (inclusive of interest on the delayed payment for the flat) in that regard. In addition, he paid up an amount of Rs 2,23,109 towards the maintenance fund.

He was offered possession of the flat on June 2, 2016, following the full and final payment. After a while, the OP sought a sum of Rs 1,42,000 on the pretext of ‘a demand for subsidy for EWS houses’ and an ‘additional demand for escalation in the prices of labour and material’.

Garg said that it was unfair on the part of the OP to raise the additional demand at that point without even seeking approval of any additional facility after handing over the possession to him.

The OP, however, disputed the charges and asserted that the complaint was not maintainable. After hearing the arguments, the commission said that it was clear that the subsequent demand raised by the OP on the ground that it was not aware of the actual cost of the flat or project was illegal and arbitrary. It amounted to an unfair trade practice on the OP’s part, it added.

‘Price escalation’