Charging stations: Complete formalities in week, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells MC

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, October 25
Facing criticism over the non-functioning of charging stations, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has directed the MC to complete all formalities within a week for the installation of charging stations in parking lots.
Despite the highest adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the lowest charging tariff in the country, 23 charging stations installed in November last year are still non-operational.
During a recent meeting of the General House, the MC had refused to allow the installation of EV charging stations in its parking lots.
Instead of approving the administration’s directions regarding the charging stations, the House decided to form a committee to decide the further course of action.
An official of Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for the implementation of the EV policy, said the charging stations were ready and could be made operational anytime.
