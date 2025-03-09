Charity event organsied

A charity dinner and dance programme was organised by CanSupport, which has been providing free palliative care to cancer patients for more than 25 years, to raise funds for the underpriviliged at Whispering Willows, Zirakpur. It was attended by dignitaries from across the region. CanSupport has been given the Rashtriya Swayamsiddha Samman and declared a "Public Health Champion" by the WHO.