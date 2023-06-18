Charred body: Shahbad family claims it to be their daughter, son-in-law denies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 17

A Shahbad family today claimed partially charred body of a woman found on the Dyalpura road yesterday to be their married daughter Sunita (32). The family alleged that her husband and others murdered her after a matrimonial discord.

Victim’s mother Jasmero said their daughter’s husband was from Palwal and was currently residing in Dera Bassi. The couple, married 10 years ago, had a nine-year-old daughter but allegedly due to matrimonial discord used to live together off and on.

The mother of the deceased said they had lodged a missing person report a month ago at the Dera Bassi police station.

The husband of the deceased refuted that the body was of his wife. Zirakpur Station House Officer Simranjit Singh said further investigation was in progress.