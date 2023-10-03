Chattbir Zoo celebrates National Wildlife Week 2023

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 2

The National Wildlife Week 2023 celebrations kicked off with much enthusiasm today at Chattbir Zoo. The zoo authorities organised a mini-marathon, ‘Run for the Wild’, to create awareness about wildlife conservation. Over 274 people ran for the cause. A special marathon was also organised for para athletes today.

Those who bagged positions in all categories of the event were feted with prizes and certificates.

A special cleanliness drive was also conducted as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on the zoo premises.

#Mohali