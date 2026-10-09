CHB again invites e-bids for 79 commercial properties

After failing to attract buyers in its earlier attempt, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has again invited e-bids for the allotment of 79 commercial properties on a leasehold basis.

Interested bidders can deposit the earnest money deposit (EMD) online from October 9 to 19. The e-auction will be held from October 20 to 26.

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According to a notice issued by the CHB, all 79 commercial properties located in Manimajra, Sector 40-A and Sector 61 (Kajheri) will be allotted on a leasehold basis.

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Interested participants can register as per the guidelines available on the CHB website and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. Details such as the sector, location, reserve price, EMD amount and auction conditions of each property have been provided on the websites.

According to CHB officials, the process is aimed at making the allotment of commercial properties more transparent and competitive. The online auction will enable wider participation, with the entire process being conducted digitally.

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The EMD submission process will continue till 5 pm on October 19. Only applicants, who have deposited the EMD within the stipulated time, will be eligible to participate in the e-auction. The auction will begin at 9 am on October 20 and continue till 4 pm on October 26.

The CHB has advised applicants to carefully read all documents, terms and conditions before applying to avoid any technical or administrative issues.

For identification, stickers have been pasted on each unit. Site offices have also been set up in different sectors to facilitate inspection by prospective bidders. The location of each unit on Google Maps, addresses of the site offices and contact details are available on the CHB website.

Inspection of the units can be carried out from 10 am to 5 pm every Saturday till the last date for depositing the EMD.

Earlier, the CHB had failed to attract buyers for the commercial properties. The board had invited bids for the allotment of the same 79 properties on a leasehold basis, but received no bids by the August 4 deadline.