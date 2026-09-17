CHB approves need-based changes, lifts in dwelling units

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Board of Directors today approved regularisation of need-based changes in independent houses and cleared installation of lifts in dwelling units. The decision would benefit over 1.5 lakh residents living in 35,000 independent houses and flats of the CHB across the city.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and all members of the Board were present.

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With over 25,000 notices for violations relating to need-based changes presently pending against allottees, sources said these notices would become infructuous with today’s decision.

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The CHB approved the recommendations and first report of the committee constituted for need-based changes in independent houses, with one modification. Alteration of existing dwelling units has been permitted for all independent houses, with development control norms applicable to marla houses under the Chandigarh Building Rules (CBR), 2017, to apply at the time of seeking permission.

Significantly, where allottees have already carried out construction exceeding the ground coverage and permitted floor area ratio (FAR) under the CBR, but within limits allowed by earlier need-based change orders issued by the CHB from time to time, they will now be permitted to retain such construction at the time of seeking permission for alteration.

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The Board also approved the second report of the committee on installation of lifts in CHB dwelling units without any modification.

The Board also approved the standard operating procedure (SOP) for approval of building plans under the self-certification scheme and issuance of completion certificates, along with installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems, requiring no prior CHB approval or NOC. The solar plants are installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana through CREST.