CHB demolishes violations in four Sec 40 houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

During a drive against illegal construction, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today demolished building violations in four dwelling units in Sector 40-A here.

The violations were in the shape of cantilevers, RCC staircase, ‘mumty’ and a room on government land, said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB.

He said the board was computing the cost of demolitions, which would be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

Garg requested all allottees, who had been issued challans or demolition notices against fresh constructions, to remove such violations immediately to avoid demolition by the CHB.

He said the allottees should not carry out any fresh building violation or the same was liable to be demolished on their risk and cost. “The CHB is adopting zero-tolerance policy as these violations may lead to structure safety issues, not only for that particular dwelling unit but also for the adjoining units,” he said.