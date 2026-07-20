CHB e-auction of 79 commercial properties to begin on July 25

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has initiated the process for the e-auction of 79 commercial properties to be allotted on a leasehold basis. Interested bidders can pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) online till July 23, following which the e-auction will be conducted from July 25 to August 4.

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According to a notice issued by the Board, the properties include shops and other commercial units located in Manimajra, Sector 40-A and Sector 61 (Kajheri). All properties will be allotted on a leasehold basis.

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Interested participants can register as per the guidelines available on the official website of CHB www.chbonline.in and http://www.chbonline.in, and on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The website also provides the sector, location, reserve price, EMD amount and auction conditions of each property.

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According to CHB officials, the online auction had been introduced to make the allotment process more transparent and competitive while enabling wider public participation through a fully digital system.

The online EMD submission facility will remain open till 5 pm on July 23. Only applicants who deposit the EMD within the stipulated deadline will be eligible to participate in the auction. The e-auction will commence at 9 am on July 25 and conclude at 4 pm on August 4, during which eligible participants can place their bids online.

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The Board has advised prospective bidders to carefully read all terms, conditions and guidelines available on the website before submitting their applications to avoid any technical or administrative issues during the process. To facilitate bidders, the CHB has set up a help desk at the reception counter of its Sector 9 office. Assistance will be available from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days to help applicants with the e-bidding process.

Previous auction got poor response

The CHB had earlier received a poor response to the auction of its commercial properties on a leasehold basis. In the auction held in April 2023, the CHB could sell only two commercial units out of 90 sites.