CHB invites bids for 14 freehold residential properties

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started the process for the e-auction of 14 residential properties on a freehold basis. The bids will be opened on August 28. According to officials, the prospective bidders may inspect the residential units every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Advertisement

The process to submit earnest money was started on August 3 and will end on August 12 at 5 pm. The bidding for the auction will start at 9 am on August 14 and conclude at 4 pm on August 28.

Advertisement

Nine residential units are located in Indira Colony, Manimajra, with a reserve price ranging from Rs 41.46 lakh to Rs 50.99 lakh. One category IV and another category I flat are located in Modern Housing Complex with reserve prices of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 2.64 crore, respectively. Similarly, two two-bedroom flats are located in Sector 63, with a reserve price of Rs 1.29 crore each. There is only an independent HIG house located in Sector 46-C, with a reserve price of Rs 7.33 crore.

Advertisement

The units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. No GST will be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit on built-up residential properties. All willing participants may visit the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board www.chbonline.in to understand the procedure for submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids. In order to submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at the GeM portal.

The location of each unit on Google Maps, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website www.chbonline.in.

Advertisement