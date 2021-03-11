CHB invites bids for sale of 154 units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for sale of 154 commercial and residential units from August 16.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said e-tenders for 99 commercial units on a leasehold basis and 53 residential properties on a freehold basis and two commercial properties, also on a freehold basis, could be submitted till September 6 up to 10 am and the bids would be opened the same day.

The CEO said the reserve prices of 17 residential units on a freehold basis located at Indira Colony, Mani Majra, have been reduced by 15 per cent in comparison to the last e-tender for these units. He further said the reserve prices of 98 commercial units located at different locations in the city had also been reduced by around 15 per cent in comparison to the last e-tender for these units.

“As many as 30 residential units, including 2BHK and EWS flats, and one commercial unit have been included for the first time in the e-tender process,” said Garg.

Prospective participants could visit the website — www.chbonline.in — to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit and the location of each unit was available on Google Maps.

The residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and commercial units every Wednesday. “Bidders are free to revise their bid amount (increase or decrease) any number of times till the closure of the e-tender process,” he added.