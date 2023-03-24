CHB invites e-bids for 128 units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Chandigarh Housing Board has invited e-bids for the sale of 128 residential and commercial properties from tomorrow.

While 38 residential units are up for grabs on a freehold basis, 90 commercial units are available on a leasehold basis.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said bids for 38 residential units on a freehold basis and 90 commercial units on a leasehold basis could be submitted from 10 am on March 24 to 10 am on April 24. These would be opened the same day at 10.15 am.

38Residential properties on freehold basis 90Commercial properties on leasehold basis March 24: E-auction to start April 25: Auction to close

He said the residential units could be inspected every Saturday and the commercial units every Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Despite slashing the reserve price of commercial properties by 10%, the board was able to sell off only two, out of a total 92 commercial properties during an auction on March 7.

Garg said the built-up dwelling units would be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit and GST would not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. All willing participants may visit the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board, www.chbonline.in, to understand the detailed procedure for the submission of earnest money deposits and e-bids.

The terms and conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website.

To submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-tender process, he said.

