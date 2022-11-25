Chandigarh Housing Board invites e-bids for allotment of 167 residential, commercial units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for allotment of 167 residential and commercial properties on freehold and leasehold basis from November 25.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said e-tenders for 74 residential and commercial units on freehold basis and 92 commercial units on leasehold basis could be submitted till December 20 up to 10 am. The bids would be opened the same day. The CEO said the reserve price of a booth located in Sector 51-A on a freehold basis has been fixed at Rs 85 lakh.

Of the total commercial units on leasehold, maximum 60 are located in Mani Majra, four in Sector 38 (West), 10 in Sector 40-A and the remaining 18 in Sector 61, Kajheri. The commercial units in Sector 40-A were constructed in 1978.

The residential units on freehold basis are located in Sectors 51-A, 63, 49, 38 (West), 26-E, 52 and Mani Marja.

He said stickers had been pasted at each of the built-up unit for better identification and site offices had been provided at various sectors/locations to facilitate an inspection by prospective bidders. The location of each of the unit on Google map, address of site offices and contact details of officials are available on the official website www.chbonline.in.

Garg said the built-up dwelling units would be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. The GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. All willing participants may visit the official website to understand the detailed procedure for the submission of earnest money deposits (EMD) and e-bids.

In the auction, which concluded on November 9, the CHB was able to sell only 13 units out of the total 153 units of both residential and commercial.

However, a three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for Rs 1.36 crore against its reserve price of Rs 1.07 crore, while a 2BHK flat in the same sector was sold for Rs 95 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 72 lakh. Out of the total 95 commercial properties on a leasehold basis, only three found takers, while only 10 residential properties out of 58 were sold on a freehold basis.

e-tenders can be submitted till Dec 20

Number of units

Residential properties on freehold basis 74

Commercial properties on leasehold basis 92

Commercial properties on freehold basis 1

